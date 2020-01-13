Spirulina Global Market Key Players – DIC, Cyanotech, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, CBN – Analysis and Forecast to 2021
Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Spirulina in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
DIC
Cyanotech
Parry Nutraceuticals
Hydrolina Biotech
King Dnarmsa
CBN
Green-A
Spirin
Chenghai Bao ER
Shenliu
SBD
Lanbao
Tianjian
Wuli Lvqi
Gangfa
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Spirulina Powder
Spirulina Extracts
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Health Products
Feed
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Spirulina market.
Chapter 1, to describe Spirulina Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Spirulina, with sales, revenue, and price of Spirulina, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Spirulina, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Spirulina Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 DIC
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 DIC Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Cyanotech
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Cyanotech Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Parry Nutraceuticals
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Hydrolina Biotech
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Hydrolina Biotech Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 King Dnarmsa
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 King Dnarmsa Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 CBN
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 CBN Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Green-A
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 Green-A Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Spirin
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Type 1
2.8.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
