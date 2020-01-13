Surface Protection Services Market 2018
Description :
In 2017, the global Surface Protection Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Surface Protection Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Surface Protection Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Shawcor
Corrosion and Abrasion Solutions
PPG Industries
Dampney Company
Delta T & Proptective Products
Blair Rubber
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Corrosion protective coating systems
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Process vessels
Equipment & rigs segment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
