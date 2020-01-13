Tonic Water Market : 2018 Global Opportunities, Share, Key Players, Size,Competitive Analysis And Regional Forecast To 2023
Tonic Water Market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Tonic Water Market.
About Tonic Water Market Industry
Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic.
The global Tonic Water market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Regular Tonic Water
Diet Tonic Water
Slimline Tonic Water
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Supermarket
Online Retailers
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Fever Tree
Dr Pepper Snapple
Whole Foods
Sodastream
Watson Group
Fentimans
Nestlé
Seagram’s
White Rock
Hansen’s
Stirrings
East Imperial
Thomas Henry
Shasta Tonic Water
Bradleys Tonic
Q Drinks
1724 Tonic Water
El Guapo
Tom’s Handcrafted
Jack Rudy Cocktail
Johnstonic
Haber’s Tonic Syrup
Bermondsey Tonic Water
Regions Covered in Tonic Water Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
