Tungsten Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Tungsten is one of the toughest metals found in nature and exhibits unique properties. Pure tungsten is silver colored and has a high melting point. It offers high density and resists fracture and high temperatures. It is primarily extracted from wolframite and scheelite.

The analysts forecast the global tungsten market to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tungsten market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Tungsten Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ALMONTY

• China Molybdenum

• Wolf Minerals

• Wolframcompany

• Xiamen Tungsten

• Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten

Market driver

• Vast reserves of tungsten ores in China

Market challenge

• Stringent environmental and safety regulations

Market trend

• Miniaturization of electronic components

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global tungsten market by hard metals

• Global tungsten market by steel and alloys

• Global tungsten market by mill products

• Global tungsten market by others

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Europe – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• North America – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• ROW – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Miniaturization of electronic components

• Recycling of tungsten scrap

• Emerging future applications of tungsten

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• ALMONTY

• China Molybdenum

• Wolf Minerals

• Wolframcompany

• Xiamen Tungsten

• Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten

Continued…..