Turbo Expander Market 2018: Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2022

Turbo expander is a machine, which continuously converts kinetic energy into mechanical energy. This is done by expanding the high pressure gas from upstream to a lower pressure downstream through the Expander. The high pressure gas causes the radial expander to rotate. Rotation is transmitted to the shaft, which is supported by a set of bearings. The power transmitted to the shaft can be used to drive a compressor, drive an electrical generator or can be dissipated through an oil brake or air brake. Turbo Expander is also referred to as a turbo-expander or an expansion turbine, is a centrifugal or axial flow turbine through which a high pressure gas is expanded to produce work that is often used to drive a compressor.

The global Turbo Expander market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Radial Turbo Expander

Axial Turbo Expander

Radial-Axial Turbo Expander

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Liquefaction of Gases

Power Generation

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Cryostar

Atlas Copco

GE oil &gas

Air Products

ACD

L.A. Turbine

Turbogaz

Samsung

RMG

Hangyang Group

SASPG

HNEC

Suzhou Xida

Beifang Asp

Jianyang Ruite

Huayu

Regions Covered in Turbo Expander Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

