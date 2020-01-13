Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market Forecast, Size, strategize, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2023

Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market.

Water-soluble vitamins. These vitamins pass in and out of the body easily. Most do not build up in the body’s cells. Water-soluble vitamins include vitamin C and the B vitamins: thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin, folic acid, and B12.Fat-soluble vitamins. These vitamins are stored in the body’s cells and do not pass out of the body as easily as water-soluble vitamins do. Fat-soluble vitamins include vitamins A, D, E, and K.Minerals. These include calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, and zinc.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Multivitamin

Single Vitamin

Multi Mineral

Single Mineral

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Men

Women

Children

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

AMWAY

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

Puritan’s Pride

Pharmavite

Jamieson

Webber Naturals

Pfizer Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai

Salus-Haus

DSM

Hainan Yangshengtang

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Sanofi China

Regions Covered in Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

