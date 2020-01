Will Treatment Planning Software Market Incur Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2028? New Study to Offer Valuable Insights

Global Treatment Planning Software Market: Overview

The revolutionary changes in the healthcare sector due to the increasing penetration of information technology, the patient treatment programs are also changing along with the treatment delivery ways for doctors. With this rapid technology adoption, the treatment planning software is standing out as the heart of radiation therapy. Increasing number of cancer patients the global level are leading to the increasing demand of the treatment planning software. This software is used for delivering radiation therapy to the cancer patient. Deployment of treatment planning systems is increasing rapidly in cancer treatment institutes for providing accurate and fast external beam therapy to cancer patients. Vendors of the treatment planning systems are continually focusing on innovating advanced solutions for the cancer treatment due to the changing global scenarios. Moreover, demand for the treatment planning systems is also increasing due to the ability of the software to control the radiation beams including protons, photon, FFF beams, electrons, low-dose-rate brachytherapy external beams, and cobalt therapy in cancer treatment

Global Treatment Planning Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for the effective and more advanced cancer treatment at the global level is a major driving factor for the treatment planning software market. The deployment of treatment planning systems is exponentially high in hospitals as well as cancer research institutes owing to increasing number of cancer patients and hefty expenditure budget of them. The fact that the software helps the treatment providers to improve speed, accuracy, deliver advanced care, and reduce the errors with the help of automated calculations and beam planning is driving the treatment planning software market.

Also, increasing popularity of the proton therapy for the radiation therapy is fueling the treatment planning software market as the proton beams are increasingly preferred for the cancer treatment. Hospitals, cancer research institutes are deploying the treatment planning software for reducing the collateral tissue damage to the patients to avoid the side effects after radiation treatment this parameter is resulting into increasing deployment of treatment planning software. On the other hand, higher cost of treatment planning software, less adoption rate in developing countries and lack of skilled workforce to operate and plan the treatment using the software.

Global Treatment Planning Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type of software:

Treatment planning software is segmented on the basis of type of software. The software type segment is performed on the basis of the functionality of software. The segmentation includes Auto-Contouring Software, Multi-Modality Software, PET/CT Deformable Software, and DICOM-RT Software.

Segmentation on the basis of end users of software:

Considering the end users of the software the market is segmented in to the types of end users for the treatment planning software. The segmentation includes hospitals, cancer research institute, and diagnostic & treatment centers. The end users are segmented as they are using the treatment planning software to deliver a cancer treatment using the radiations to patients.

Segmentation based on region:

Based on geographical regions the Treatment Planning Software Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Treatment Planning Software Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for treatment planning software include DOSIsoft SA, Brainlab, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.), MIM Software Inc., Accuray Incorporated, RaySearch Laboratories, ViewRay, Inc., Elekta, Varian, and others.

With the continues advancements going on in the technologically adaptive world every player is coming up with the new features and more advanced versions of the software for sustain in the global competition. Also, market leaders are collaborating with the other players to sustain the increasing competition and offer an innovative software. In May 2016, MIM software signed a collaboration agreement with medPhoton GmbH, a medical software, and devices provider company. Through this agreement, MIM Software is integrating ImagingRing system, a volumetric image guidance technology with the CyberKnife system, a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors.

Global Treatment Planning Software Market: Region wise outlook

The global market for Treatment Planning Software is divided on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market in terms of revenue generation from the sale of treatment planning software because of the higher presence of cancer patients as well as cancer treatment providing centers. Western Europe is the second largest market for the treatment planning software as the countries such as Denmark, Italy, France have the highest number of cancer patients, and the treatment provider is deploying software to deliver radiation therapy. China and APEJ are expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of radiation therapy for cancer treatment in this region. MEA and Japan are expected to grow at moderate CAGR over forecast period.