Worldwide Engineering Design Software Market Research, Size, Share, Overview, Future Trends, Scope, outlook 2019 | Major Key Players – Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, IBM, Siemens

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Engineering Design Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Engineering design tools are essentially software applications and supporting services that are used for the creation of infrastructure and plant physical assets. All phases of engineering work used for the design, construction, turnover, and initial operations and maintenance for Industry facilities and infrastructure are included.

Top software vendors such as Oracle and SAP have been attempting to penetrate the middle market, to expand their client base and increase overall revenues. These companies have begun offering scaled-down, pre-configured versions of their applications. They are pursuing new distribution channels to sell and distribute their software products and are also acquiring mid-market software companies to increase their market shares and revenues. For example, SAP acquired Business One software to penetrate the middle market.

In 2018, the global Engineering Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Engineering Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systemes

IBM

Siemens

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer-Aided Design

Electronic Design Automation Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Industry Facilities

Infrastructure

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Engineering Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Engineering Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Design Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

5.1 United States Engineering Design Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Engineering Design Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Engineering Design Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Engineering Design Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Engineering Design Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Engineering Design Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Engineering Design Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Engineering Design Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Engineering Design Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Engineering Design Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Engineering Design Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Engineering Design Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Engineering Design Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Engineering Design Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Engineering Design Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Engineering Design Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Engineering Design Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Engineering Design Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Engineering Design Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Engineering Design Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Engineering Design Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Engineering Design Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Engineering Design Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Engineering Design Software Market Size by Application

