Worldwide Human Capital Management Software Market Analysis, Trends, Overview, Size, Share 2019 | Major Key Players – ADP, Oracle, SAP Success Factors, Workday, BambooHR, PeopleFluent, Ultimate Software, Zoho

Introduction

HCM has come to be nearly synonymous with the human resources (HR) function in organizations. In HR technology, the comprehensive software systems for managing HR processes differ little from HCM suites. For example, the functions of most human resource information systems (HRIS) are often the same as HCM systems. However, some observers use HCM in a narrow sense to denote just the labor-scheduling and time-tracking functions of HR.

The global human capital management software market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the increase in complexities regarding managing of work force that is widely spread across different countries. Increasing demand for talent mobility and simplified management of geographically spread workforce are major factor driving the growth of human capital management market. Also, growing demand for mobile human capital management applications is another major factor driving the growth of human capital management software market.

In 2018, the global Human Capital Management Software market size was 13600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 25200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ADP

Oracle

SAP Success Factors

Workday

BambooHR

PeopleFluent

Ultimate Software

Zoho

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Comprises of Core HR

Workforce Management

Sourcing & Recruiting

Applicant Tracking System

Staffing Vendor Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Sized Hospitals

Large Sized Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Capital Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Capital Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Capital Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

5.1 United States Human Capital Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Human Capital Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Human Capital Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Human Capital Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Human Capital Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Human Capital Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Human Capital Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Human Capital Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Human Capital Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Human Capital Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Human Capital Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Human Capital Management Software Market Size by Application

