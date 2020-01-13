Worldwide MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Analysis, Trends, Overview, Size, Share 2019 | Top Key Players – Robert Bosch, Honeywell International, HP, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, InvenSense

Summary:

Introduction

Silicon microphones are among a broad range of devices known as micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), an emerging field in which various sensors and mechanical devices are constructed on a single wafer using processes developed for making integrated circuits (ICs). The chief advantage of micromachining silicon microphones is cost. Several sensors can be processed on a chip simultaneously and can be integrated with passive and active electronic devices.

The market for MEMS technology is gaining traction in automotive sector with increasing concerns for passenger safety and regulatory norms. MEMS devices such as pressure sensors, accelerometers, and others are used in cars for air bags, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, and other safety features. Growing popularity of wearable devices is anticipated to be key driver for the industry over the next seven years.

In 2018, the global MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Robert Bosch

Honeywell International

HP

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

InvenSense

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hard Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)

Firm Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)

Soft Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

5.1 United States MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Key Players in United States

5.3 United States MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Type

5.4 United States MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Key Players in China

7.3 China MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Type

7.4 China MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Key Players in India

10.3 India MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Type

10.4 India MEMs Device, Equipment, and Materials Market Size by Application

