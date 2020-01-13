X-ray Inspection Systems Market 2017 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Forecast to 2021

“This report studies the X-ray Inspection Systems market.

X-ray Inspection Systems as one of the most promising methods of non-destructive testing (NDT). The systems are also viewed as important screening tools for quality control and risk management, with their ability to detect contaminants, defects and inconsistencies in products. X-ray imaging offers superior precision, repeatability and high-speed capabilities.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the X-ray Inspection Systems in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

YXLON International

Nikon Metrology

Nordson

GE Measurement & Control

Anritsu Industrial Solutions

North Star Imaging

Ishida

Mettler-Toledo International

VJ Technologies

Bosello High Technology

Sesotec GmbH

Aolong Group

Loma

DanDong Huari

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dylog

Meyer

Minebea Intec

Mesnac

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digital Radiography (DR)

Computed Tomography (CT)

X-ray film

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General industry

Automotive industry

Packaging

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 X-ray Inspection Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 YXLON International

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 YXLON International X-ray Inspection Systems Description

2.1.1.2 YXLON International X-ray Inspection Systems Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 YXLON International X-ray Inspection Systems Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 YXLON International X-ray Inspection Systems Product Introduction

2.1.3 YXLON International X-ray Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.1.3.1 YXLON International X-ray Inspection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 YXLON International X-ray Inspection Systems Market Share in Global in 2016

2.2 Nikon Metrology

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Nikon Metrology X-ray Inspection Systems Description

2.2.1.2 Nikon Metrology X-ray Inspection Systems Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 YXLON International X-ray Inspection Systems Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Nikon Metrology X-ray Inspection Systems Product Introduction

2.2.3 Nikon Metrology X-ray Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.2.3.1 Nikon Metrology X-ray Inspection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Nikon Metrology X-ray Inspection Systems Market Share in Global in 2016

2.3 Nordson

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Nordson X-ray Inspection Systems Description

2.3.1.2 Nordson X-ray Inspection Systems Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Nordson X-ray Inspection Systems Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Nordson X-ray Inspection Systems Product Introduction

2.3.3 Nordson X-ray Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.3.3.1 Nordson X-ray Inspection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Nordson X-ray Inspection Systems Market Share in Global in 2016

2.4 GE Measurement & Control

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 GE Measurement & Control X-ray Inspection Systems Description

2.4.1.2 GE Measurement & Control X-ray Inspection Systems Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

..…..Continued