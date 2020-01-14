Air Separation Plant Market Manufacture Size, Opportunities, developments and Future Forecasts to 2024
Air Separation Plant is the equipment used in the separation of the air, which is used to produce the oxygen, nitrogen, etc.Air separation plants produce one or both of the two most common atmospheric industrial gases (nitrogen and oxygen) as gases and sometimes also as liquid products. Some air separation plants also produce compressed dry air, argon, ultra high purity (UHP) oxygen, or, occasionally, the “”rare gases”” (neon, krypton and xenon).
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Under 20000 m3/h
20,000 to 40,000 m3/h
40,000 to 80,000 m3/h
More than 80,000 m3/h
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Linde
Air Liquide
Praxair
Air Products
Messer
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Cryogenmash JSC
Universal Industrial Gases
Technex Limited
Enerflex Ltd
NOVAIR
Gas Engineering
Cryotec Anlagenbau
SS Gas Lab Asia
Criomec S.A
BOSCHI UNIVERSAL
AMCS
Ranch
Hangyang Group
CNASPC
HNEC
Sichuan Air Separation
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Chemical Industry
Industry Gas
Metallurgy Industry
Regions Covered in Air Separation Plant Market are:-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
