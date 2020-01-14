Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario up to 2022
About Artificial Grass Turf Industry
Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.
The global Artificial Grass Turf market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Artificial Grass Turf by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass 25 mm Type
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Regions Covered in Artificial Grass Turf Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
