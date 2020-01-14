Automotive Driveshaft Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global Automotive Driveshaft market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Driveshaft volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Driveshaft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Driveshaft in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Driveshaft manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GKN

American Axle & Manufacturing

Hyundai Wia

A1 Cardone

Dorman

PowerTrain Industries

Pro Comp

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Constant Velocity Universal Joint

Unequal Velocity Universal Joint

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

M&HCVs

LCVs

