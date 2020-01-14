Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth – Analysis to 2025

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market 2019

The global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG

Qualcomm Inc.

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Audi AG

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

TOMTOM N.V.

IBM Corporation

Vodafone Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cohada Wireless

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

1.1 Definition of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

1.2 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

1.2.3 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

1.2.4 Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

1.2.5 Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

1.2.6 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

1.2.7 Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

1.3 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

………

8 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Continental AG

8.1.1 Continental AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Continental AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Continental AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Qualcomm Inc.

8.2.1 Qualcomm Inc. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Qualcomm Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Qualcomm Inc. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Daimler AG

8.3.1 Daimler AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Daimler AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Daimler AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Delphi Automotive PLC

8.4.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Infineon Technologies AG

8.5.1 Infineon Technologies AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Infineon Technologies AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Infineon Technologies AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Audi AG

8.6.1 Audi AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Audi AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Audi AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Intel Corporation

8.7.1 Intel Corporation Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Intel Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Intel Corporation Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8.8.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 TOMTOM N.V.

8.9.1 TOMTOM N.V. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 TOMTOM N.V. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 TOMTOM N.V. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 IBM Corporation

8.10.1 IBM Corporation Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 IBM Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 IBM Corporation Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

