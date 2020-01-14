Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing 2019 Market Estimation, Dynamics, Outllook, Research, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

When it comes to pharmaceutical research and development however, success is never guaranteed. The average cost of drug development can reach into the billions of dollars, and it takes an average of 10 years to bring a new drug to market. In addition, many drugs fail to be clinical effective and subsequently never see the light of day.

Due to these risks, pharmaceutical companies are not always eager to utilize their onsite resources for drug R&D. Certain cost-saving measures implemented in the pharmaceutical space have included outsourcing these activities, helping organizations reduce both their operational and manufacturing costs, thereby lowering financial risk.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America held more than 50.0% share for the pharmaceutical/biotechnology services outsourcing market in 2015. The presence of several multinational and local consulting firms in this region contributed towards the growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Low cost of manufacturing and availability of qualified labor is likely to foster contract manufacturing in this region. Moreover, economic policy reforms in countries such as India and China are anticipated to create open and balanced economy, which presents ample opportunity for market players to invest in this region.

The global Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Quantic Group

QuintilesIMS

Parexel International Corporation

Lachman Associates

GMP Pharmaceuticals

Management Forum

Quality Context

Inspired Pharma

Concept Heidelberg GmbH

RSSL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consulting

Auditing & Assessment

Regulatory Affairs

Product Maintenance

Product Design & Development

Product Testing & Validation

Training & Education

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Regenerative Medicine

Biobanking

Drug Discovery

