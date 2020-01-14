Blockchain Technology in Financial Market 2019 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2024

Description:-

Blockchain is a way to create continuity in the digital world, enabling trust, the identification of people and things and thus ultimately transactions.

Scope of the Report:

The global Blockchain Technology in Financial market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blockchain Technology in Financial.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Blockchain Technology in Financial market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blockchain Technology in Financial market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

AlphaPoint

ConsenSys

Digital Asset

EquiChain

Infosys

R3CEV

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Permissioned Blockchain

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Syndicated Loans

Insurance

Trade Finance

Cross Border Payments

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blockchain Technology in Financial

1.2 Classification of Blockchain Technology in Financial by Types

1.2.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Financial Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Blockchain Technology in Financial Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Public Blockchain

1.2.4 Private Blockchain

1.2.5 Permissioned Blockchain

1.3 Global Blockchain Technology in Financial Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Syndicated Loans

1.3.3 Insurance

1.3.4 Trade Finance

1.3.5 Cross Border Payments

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Blockchain Technology in Financial Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Blockchain Technology in Financial Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Blockchain Technology in Financial Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Blockchain Technology in Financial Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Blockchain Technology in Financial Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Blockchain Technology in Financial Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Blockchain Technology in Financial (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blockchain Technology in Financial Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Blockchain Technology in Financial Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Microsoft

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blockchain Technology in Financial Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Microsoft Blockchain Technology in Financial Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Accenture

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blockchain Technology in Financial Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Accenture Blockchain Technology in Financial Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 AlphaPoint

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Blockchain Technology in Financial Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AlphaPoint Blockchain Technology in Financial Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ConsenSys

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Blockchain Technology in Financial Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ConsenSys Blockchain Technology in Financial Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Digital Asset

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Blockchain Technology in Financial Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Digital Asset Blockchain Technology in Financial Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 EquiChain

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Blockchain Technology in Financial Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 EquiChain Blockchain Technology in Financial Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

