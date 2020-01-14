Cigar and Cigarillos Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Global Cigar and Cigarillos Industry

This report studies the global market size of Cigar and Cigarillos in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cigar and Cigarillos in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cigar and Cigarillos market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Nicotine addiction is one of the important reasons behind the increasing smoking habits among women. Psychological factors such as tobacco dependency also play a significant role that makes them difficult to stop smoking. For instance, women cite psychological reasons such as smoking as a sign of fashion in society and peer pressure. The social factors include upbringing of children in materially disadvantaged circumstances. These aforementioned factors are making women incline more towards smoking cigars and cigarillos, and to a certain extent, premium cigars. Remarkable cigar consumption among women has been recorded in Sweden.

In Western Europe, nearly 90% of the NORDIC population prefers tobacco /no flavor cigars and cigarillos followed by chocolate and vanilla flavored cigars and cigarillos. Increasing popularity of cigar parlors coupled with the lounge culture in Italy is anticipated to drive the growth of the cigar and cigarillos market in the country. In Switzerland, around 80% of the population uses tobacco/no flavor cigars and cigarillos, followed by fruit and candy flavored products. An increasing female smoking population in countries of Russia and Poland is expected to drive the growth of the Eastern Europe cigar and cigarillos market over the forecast period.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cigar and Cigarillos include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cigar and Cigarillos include

Imperial Brands

British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco

Swisher International

Swedish Match

Altria

Arnold Andre

Agio Cigars

J.Cortes Cigars

Joh.Wilh.von Eicken

Dannemann Cigarrenfabrik

Market Size Split by Type

Tobacco/No Flavor

Fruit & Candy

Mint & Menthol

Chocolate & Vanilla

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Departmental Stores

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cigar and Cigarillos market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cigar and Cigarillos market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cigar and Cigarillos manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cigar and Cigarillos with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Cigar and Cigarillos submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

