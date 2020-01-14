Cold Pressed Juice Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
Demand for cold pressed juice made from mixed fruits and vegetables has been increasing significantly owing to growing concerns regarding various health issues as well as the health benefits associated with consuming these juices. The manufacturing process for cold pressed juices entails using a hydraulic press to extract 100% juice from fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, no additional heat or oxygen is used, which means no nutrients are lost during the process. As compared to other juices, nutrients, amino acids, phytonutrients, minerals, trace minerals, and enzymes are not lost during the extraction procedure in the case of cold pressed juices. These factors are fueling the growth of the mixed fruits and vegetables segment in the global cold pressed juice market.
The global Cold Pressed Juice market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cold Pressed Juice market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Cold Pressed Juice in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cold Pressed Juice in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cold Pressed Juice market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cold Pressed Juice market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
PepsiCo
Suja Life
RAW Pressery
Juice Warrior
Hain BluePrint
Evolution Fresh
Juice Generation
Liquiteria
Juice Press
PreshaFood
Market size by Product
Organic
Conventional
Market size by End User
Retail/Grocery Stores
Convenience Stores
Internet Selling
Hyper/Super Market
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
