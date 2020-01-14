Data Center Networking Market 2018: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2018-2025 Data Center Networking Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Data Center Networking market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Data Center Networking market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The data center networking vendors are focusing on delivering best-in-class dynamic network infrastructure that can help to consolidate applications and servers and virtualizes its system resources along with improving overall performance, availability, and energy efficiency, thereby providing a more flexible and dynamic Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. Today’s data center networking infrastructure solution is based on open standards. It optimizes performance and enables consolidation which in turn increases network scalability and resiliency, simplifies operations and streamlines management along with lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This solution also automates the network infrastructure management, making existing infrastructure easily adaptable and flexible, especially for cloud service providers, for third party application deployments.

In 2017, the global Data Center Networking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Alcatel-Lucent

Brocade

Cisco

Dell

EMC

Extreme Networks

Equinix

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard (HP)

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM

Intel

Juniper Networks

Microsoft

NEC

Vmware

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunication Service Providers

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Data Center Networking in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Networking are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Data Center Networking Manufacturers

Data Center Networking Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Data Center Networking Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Data Center Networking market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Data Center Networking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Data Center Networking

1.1 Data Center Networking Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Center Networking Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Center Networking Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Data Center Networking Market by Type

1.3.1 Type I

1.3.2 Type II

1.4 Data Center Networking Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Enterprises

1.4.2 Cloud Service Providers

1.4.3 Telecommunication Service Providers

2 Global Data Center Networking Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Data Center Networking Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Alcatel-Lucent

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Brocade

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Cisco

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Dell

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 EMC

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Extreme Networks

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Equinix

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Fujitsu

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Hewlett Packard (HP)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Hitachi Data Systems

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Data Center Networking Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 IBM

3.12 Intel

3.13 Juniper Networks

3.14 Microsoft

3.15 NEC

3.16 Vmware

4 Global Data Center Networking Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Data Center Networking Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Data Center Networking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Data Center Networking in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Data Center Networking

5 United States Data Center Networking Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Data Center Networking Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Data Center Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Data Center Networking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Data Center Networking Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Data Center Networking Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Data Center Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Data Center Networking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Data Center Networking Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Data Center Networking Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Data Center Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Data Center Networking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan Data Center Networking Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Data Center Networking Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Data Center Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Data Center Networking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…..

