Dental Preventive Supplies Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Dental Preventive Supplies is used for prevention of dental caries and gum health among children, adolescence and adult. Dental caries and gum problems is commonly seen among children, adolescence and adults. In low and middle income countries oral health is considered as low health priority due to which the prevalence of oral health has been increasing. Unhealthy oral care leads to oral mucosal lesions, including oral cancer, craniofacial disorders, trauma and injuries. When acids is formed in the mouth plaque formed due to bacteria and sugars that affects the enamel which leads to demineralization i.e. depletion of minerals from a tooth’s enamel layer.

After consuming foods and waters, deposition of minerals like calcium, fluoride, and phosphate takes place i.e. remineralization to the enamel layer. To repair the enamel layer process of demineralization takes place many times without enough remineralization which leads to dental caries. Fluoride helps in preventing dental caries by making the tooth more resistant to demineralization and also helps in fast remineralization of teeth in children, adolescences and adults. Dental Preventive Supplies can be available in different types such as fluoride gels, fluoride trays, sealants, tooth desensitizers, antimicrobial varnish and prophylactic paste. Dental Preventive Supplies demand can be inflated by taking preventive actions for dental caries and gum diseases.

The WHO Oral Health Programme has been worked on building the policies to control the risks related oral health. The programme focus is to control the risk behaviors such as diet, hygiene, nutrition, tobacco usage and consumption of alcohol. From past few years, initiatives and awareness for dental care has been increased among individuals. In US, initiatives like Healthy People 2020 and The Affordable Care Act and oral health took place to promote oral health services, improvements to increase oral health coverage and public education. The increasing awareness on oral health among children, adolescence and adults, oral health insurance coverage, improving access to dental services and introduction of new technologies such as dental laser leads to increasing demand for Dental Preventive Supplies market.

The global market for dental preventive supplies can be segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type:Fluoride gels,Fluoride trays,Sealants and,Prophylactic paste,Tooth desensitizers,Antimicrobial Varnish

Segmentation by End User:Hospitals,Dental Clinics

Segmentation by Geography:North America,Latin America,Europe,Asia Pacific excluding Japan & China,Japan,China,Middle East & Africa

Dental market is considered to be one of the fastest growing market due to increasing awareness, oral health insurance coverage, improving access to dental services and introduction of new technologies. Dental Preventive Supplies are seen to be one of the popular products range used in dental procedure. Dental Preventive Supplies like fluoride based materials, sealants and oral cleaning agents are widely used. Children, adolescences and adult will be the major targeting customer for dental preventive supplies market. The increasing prevalence of oral health act as the driving factors for the dental preventive supplies market. The increasing bariatric population, diversity and needs of populations, offshore dental laboratory proliferation etc. act as the restrain for dental preventive supplies markets.

On the basis of geography, the global dental preventive supplies market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America dental preventive supplies market is expected to register the maximum market share in the global market, followed by Europe, due to increased awareness, oral health insurance coverage improving, access to dental services and introduction of new technologies. According to American Dental Association, American spent $117.5 bn in 2015 and $124 bn in 2016. The growth of 3.3% is seen from 2015 to 2016. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to be a profitable market for new emerging market players in the dental preventive supplies market. However, the market for dental preventive supplies in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global dental preventive supplies are Dentsply Sirona, 3M ESPE AG, Young Dental, Directa AB, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corporation, Inc., GC America, Inc., Angelus Indústria de Produtos Odontológicos S/A and others.

