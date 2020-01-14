DIGESTIBLE MEDICAL SENSORS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

Digestible Medical Sensor helps the doctor/caregiver get patient data on mobile application. Digestible Medical senor will be used for medical adherence and study vital signs. The system consists of a smartphone, a sensor patch & a pill. Pill are coated with digestible metals like copper and magnesium, inside body the sensor is activated by electrolytes of the body transmitting signal to the patch on the torso which sends the data through Bluetooth to the patient and then to caregiver. The sensor help in getting the information like patient forgot to take medicine, choosing not to take the prescribed medicine, combining interacting drugs or taking the incorrect dose that might be dangerous lead to staggered recovery or damage to the body. It also help in getting vital signs of body eliminating the endless physical checkups, apart from this it help doctors understand how patient is responding to the treatment.

Digestible medical Sensor is a new technology in the market with recent FDA approval to market in United States and Europe. The technology seems to be for the ageing population as the device is designed mainly to target aged population along with the other population segment. Rise in aging population which require continuous monitoring will drive the growth of the Digestible Medical sensors in future. The Sensor is designed to target unmet need of doctor and caregiver to have a continuous access of the patient and it wellbeing continuously & wirelessly even when the patient is not nearby. The demand for continuous monitoring of physiological metrics like heart rate, body position, activity, drug effects and medication adherence will drive this market. The device is new to the market with recent FDA & European approval hence unawareness about the product will restrain the market. The product will be marketed in United States & Europe with no access to the developing countries will restrain its growth.

This report focuses on the global Digestible Medical Sensors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Proteus Digital Health

Medtronic

CapsoVision

Olympus

Chongqing Jinshan Science And Technology

MiroCamRo Capsule

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Copper-Coating

Magnesium-Coating

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

