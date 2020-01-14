Discover Global Dental Caries Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges | Top Key Players – Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, AstraZeneca

Summary:

A new market study, titled "Discover Global Dental Caries Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

Introduction

The scientific term dental caries is known for the tooth decay or cavities. Tooth decays are generally caused by the specific endogenous bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans and Streptococcus sobrinus. It occurs by the production of acid that later destroys the layer and enamel of the tooth. The bacteria continues to grow to produce acid that gets into the inner layer of the tooth if the decay is not removed on time. In the U.S, approximately 90% of young adults have dental caries, while out of all dentate adults approximately 94% suffer from coronal caries. According to the estimation of WHO, on a global basis, 200,335,280 teeth were either decayed, filled or missing among just that age group.

Factors contributing in the growth of Dental Caries Market are increased proportion of sugar based medication and existing life style factors. Additionally the increasing population in the Asia Pacific region is also the major factor to drive the growth of global dental caries market. However, according to WHO, it was observed that the cases with dental caries are declining due to the number of public health measures and improved self-care practices in the developed countries. These are the major restraints for the dental caries market. The increase in caries commonly occurs in the children, lower socio economic group and the new immigrants.

In 2018, the global Dental Caries market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dental Caries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Caries development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sanofi

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer

Eli Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck

AstraZeneca

Reddys Lab

Novartis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chemoprophylactic Agents

Antimicrobial Peptides

Vaccines

Expectorants

Probiotics and Replacement Therapy

Oral Corticosteroids

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dental Caries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dental Caries development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Caries are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

