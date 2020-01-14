DMLS 3D Printing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Description:-

Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) is an additive manufacturing method that builds prototype and production metal parts using a laser to selectively fuse a fine metal powder.

Scope of the Report:

The global DMLS 3D Printing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DMLS 3D Printing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the DMLS 3D Printing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DMLS 3D Printing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Stratasys

Materialise

3D Systems

GE

Protolabs

Markforged

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Printing

Plastics Printing

Ceramics Printing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 DMLS 3D Printing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DMLS 3D Printing

1.2 Classification of DMLS 3D Printing by Types

1.2.1 Global DMLS 3D Printing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global DMLS 3D Printing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Metal Printing

1.2.4 Plastics Printing

1.2.5 Ceramics Printing

1.3 Global DMLS 3D Printing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global DMLS 3D Printing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Tool and Mold Making

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Academic Institutions

1.4 Global DMLS 3D Printing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global DMLS 3D Printing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) DMLS 3D Printing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) DMLS 3D Printing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) DMLS 3D Printing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) DMLS 3D Printing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) DMLS 3D Printing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of DMLS 3D Printing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stratasys

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 DMLS 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Stratasys DMLS 3D Printing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Materialise

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 DMLS 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Materialise DMLS 3D Printing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 3D Systems

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 DMLS 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 3D Systems DMLS 3D Printing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 GE

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 DMLS 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GE DMLS 3D Printing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Protolabs

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 DMLS 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Protolabs DMLS 3D Printing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Markforged

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 DMLS 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Markforged DMLS 3D Printing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

