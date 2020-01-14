Document-Centric Collaboration Software Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – IBM , Microsoft , OpenText , Dell , 5i Solutions and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Document-Centric Collaboration Software Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 148 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Document-centric collaboration is a part of enterprise content management (ECM) that supports the project team in an organization by providing document sharing and continuous workflow facilities.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Document-Centric Collaboration Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Document-Centric Collaboration Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Document-centric collaboration solution holds a complete history of records, and stores all linked comments and activities around each document. These tools offer organizations with a document-centric collaboration capability, permitting users to tag documents and add comments pertaining to the content. This is driving many companies to choose document collaboration tools over e-mails. Also, the document-centric collaboration software improves and quickens interactions among people, thus, allowing teams in organizations to access related business information more quickly in real-time.

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3459723-global-docu…

The global document-centric collaboration software market consists of many small and large manufacturers and is highly fragmented. Numerous manufacturers in the market have set up a strong presence in the global market. The competition has risen due to the increased demand for document-centric collaboration software among large enterprises and SMEs. Also, the market provides growth opportunities for manufacturers, regardless of their market size. Players with well-known brand names and recognized capabilities are expected to target major enterprises due to their capability to cater to standardized communication requirements.

The global Document-Centric Collaboration Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Document-Centric Collaboration Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Microsoft

OpenText

Dell

5i Solutions

ACCELLION

Alfresco Software

Box

CIGNEX Datamatics

Huddle

Intralinks

Newgen Software

Savvydox

SpringCM

Workshare

Xait

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Legal

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3459723-global-document-ce…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Document-Centric Collaboration Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Document-Centric Collaboration Software

1.2 Classification of Document-Centric Collaboration Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Document-Centric Collaboration Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Document-Centric Collaboration Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Document-Centric Collaboration Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Document-Centric Collaboration Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

1.3.3 Legal

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Telecommunication

1.4 Global Document-Centric Collaboration Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Document-Centric Collaboration Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Document-Centric Collaboration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Document-Centric Collaboration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Document-Centric Collaboration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Document-Centric Collaboration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Document-Centric Collaboration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Document-Centric Collaboration Software (2013-2023)

https://www.openpr.com/news/1423827/Document-Centric-Collaboration-Software-Global-Market-2018-Top-Key-Players-IBM-Microsoft-OpenText-Dell-5i-Solutions-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Document-Centric Collaboration Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Document-Centric Collaboration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Microsoft

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Document-Centric Collaboration Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Microsoft Document-Centric Collaboration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 OpenText

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Document-Centric Collaboration Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OpenText Document-Centric Collaboration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dell

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Document-Centric Collaboration Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dell Document-Centric Collaboration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 5i Solutions

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Document-Centric Collaboration Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 5i Solutions Document-Centric Collaboration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)