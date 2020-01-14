Electric Operated Dental Drill Market Key Players DENTSPLY INTERNATIONAL, Inc., Dentatus AB, and Keystone Dental, Inc.

Dental drill has been a vital instrument for dental practitioners over the years. The introduction of dental drill revolutionized the world of dentistry. However, with the advent of technology, electric operated dental drill gained immense popularity and acceptance worldwide. Widely used in several dental procedures for tooth decay removal or teeth shaping, electric operated dental drill is currently witnessing decent demand in the global market.

Persistence Market Research assesses the global market for electric operated dental drill and offers key insights into the critical factors associated with market growth. Dental drills, available in various sizes and designs, create a multimillion dollar market globally, and Persistence Market Research examines the growth pattern of the market over a six-year forecast period, 2016-2026.

Global Electric Operated Dental Drill Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising awareness about dental disorders and increasing concern about maintaining oral health will remain the predominant factors fueling the demand for dental procedures which preferably use dental drill. Growing inclination of dentists toward using electric operated dental drill in multiple surgical, non-surgical, and related procedures is also identified to be an important driver to electric dental drill market growth on a global level.

Moreover, rising prevalence of teeth sensitivity disorders, teeth erosion, teeth decay, and periodontal diseases will escalate the demand for dental instruments, such as electric operated dental drill. Growing geriatric population and burgeoning number of dental clinics will further bolster the market growth.

Sustained demand for teeth cleaning will continue to push the consumption of electric operated dental drill over the next few years. Dental practitioners are increasingly using dental drill for dental abscesses and caries, and teeth restoration, which will remain a strong booster to market growth. Currently, a growing trend of using technologically advanced dental drills with lasers is compelling practitioners to prefer them over ordinary dental drills.

However, cost-intensive dental instruments and availability of superior alternative procedures may create long-term challenges to growing sales of electric operate dental drill in the global market. Brand loyalty is another factor that will continue to restrain the market growth. Although developing economies are rapidly witnessing the growth of cosmetic dentistry, inadequate reimbursement for dental procedures will also detail the market in the long run.

Global Electric Operated Dental Drill Market: Regional Segment Analysis

Persistence Market Research evaluates key geographies in the global market for electric operated dental drill. Among Among North America (U.S, Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Eastern Europe, CIS, Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Others), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Others),

North America currently dominates owing higher oral health-related awareness and a large aging population. Asian countries will however witness faster growth rates over the next few years, led by China and India. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region are likely to exhibit remarkable growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an expanding patient pool, rising urbanization, growing awareness among population, and increasing government funds for healthcare.

The report also examines the status of other key regional markets, including Europe and Latin America.

Global Electric Operated Dental Drill Market: Key Players Analysis

Some of the key players participating in the global electric operated dental drill market, include 3M, Biomet 3I, Inc., DENTSPLY INTERNATIONAL, Inc., Dentatus AB, and Keystone Dental, Inc.

