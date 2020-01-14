Enterprise High Performance Computing Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Over the past two decades, enterprises have realized the value of using clusters of computers to solve complex mathematical, computational, and simulation/modeling problems. By addressing these massive problems using parallel computing techniques (allowing the problem to be split into parts that can be tackled by individual or groups of processors), the time to complete a solution can be drastically reduced.
The market is currently dominated by HPC equipment utilized for traditional use cases, or situations in which an HPC system is used for heavy-duty number crunching, simulation, and analysis, techniques that require the brute force of cluster computing to reduce the time to complete complex calculations. In these cases, HPC is not used to support any artificial intelligence (AI)-related techniques, such as machine learning, deep learning, or natural language processing.
In 2018, the global Enterprise High Performance Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise High Performance Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise High Performance Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Bright Computing
Cray
Dell EMC
Ephesoft
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Lenovo
Mellanox Technologies
Microsoft
Panasas
Pure Storage
Verne Global
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Manufacturing
Financial Services
Life Sciences
Oil and Gas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Financial Services
1.5.5 Life Sciences
1.5.6 Oil and Gas
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size
2.2 Enterprise High Performance Computing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise High Performance Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise High Performance Computing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise High Performance Computing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon
12.1.1 Amazon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.2 Bright Computing
12.2.1 Bright Computing Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction
12.2.4 Bright Computing Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bright Computing Recent Development
12.3 Cray
12.3.1 Cray Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction
12.3.4 Cray Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cray Recent Development
12.4 Dell EMC
12.4.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction
12.4.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.5 Ephesoft
12.5.1 Ephesoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction
12.5.4 Ephesoft Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Ephesoft Recent Development
12.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.6.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction
12.6.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development
12.7 IBM
12.7.1 IBM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction
12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 IBM Recent Development
12.8 Lenovo
12.8.1 Lenovo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction
12.8.4 Lenovo Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lenovo Recent Development
Continued…..
