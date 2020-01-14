Farm Management Software and Services Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2024

Description:-

Farm management software automates the recording and storage of data, facilitates the monitoring and analyzing of all farm activities, and streamlines production and work schedules.

Scope of the Report:

The global Farm Management Software and Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Farm Management Software and Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Farm Management Software and Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Farm Management Software and Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

365FarmNet

Agrivi

Agroptima

Trimble

DeLaval

Boumatic

GEA Group

Fullwood

Motorleaf

AKVA Group

Integrated Information Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Cloud Delivery Model

On-Premise Delivery Model

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Precision Crop Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Indoor Farming and Aquaculture

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Farm Management Software and Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Farm Management Software and Services

1.2 Classification of Farm Management Software and Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Farm Management Software and Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Farm Management Software and Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-Cloud Delivery Model

1.2.4 On-Premise Delivery Model

1.3 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Precision Crop Farming

1.3.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.3.4 Indoor Farming and Aquaculture

1.4 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Farm Management Software and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Farm Management Software and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Farm Management Software and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Farm Management Software and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Farm Management Software and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Farm Management Software and Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 365FarmNet

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Farm Management Software and Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 365FarmNet Farm Management Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Agrivi

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Farm Management Software and Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Agrivi Farm Management Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Agroptima

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Farm Management Software and Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Agroptima Farm Management Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Trimble

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Farm Management Software and Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Trimble Farm Management Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 DeLaval

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Farm Management Software and Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 DeLaval Farm Management Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Boumatic

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Farm Management Software and Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Boumatic Farm Management Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 GEA Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Farm Management Software and Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 GEA Group Farm Management Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

