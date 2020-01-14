Fraud Analytics Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Fraud Analytics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Fraud Analytics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fraud Analytics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Fraud can be defined as an illegal activity that is intentional and uses misrepresentation to produce a financial gain to an individual or an organization. Fraud analytics helps in analyzing various forms of stored data and gathered information and in converting them to actionable insights, thereby to detect fraud and take necessary actions required.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

FICO

Oracle

SAS Institute

Dell EMC

Fair Issac

BAE Systems

DXC Technology

SAP

ACI Worldwide

Fiserv

ThreatMetrix

NICE Systems

Experian

LexisNexis

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3322857-global-fraud-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive Analytics

Customer Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Big Data Analytics

Behavioral Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Fraud Analytics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Fraud Analytics Manufacturers

Fraud Analytics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fraud Analytics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Fraud Analytics market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3322857-global-fraud-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Fraud Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Fraud Analytics

1.1 Fraud Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1 Fraud Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Fraud Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Fraud Analytics Market by Type

1.3.1 Predictive Analytics

1.3.2 Customer Analytics

1.3.3 Social Media Analytics

1.3.4 Big Data Analytics

1.3.5 Behavioral Analytics

1.4 Fraud Analytics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Telecommunication

1.4.2 Government/Public Sector

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Real Estate

1.4.5 Energy and Power

1.4.6 Manufacturing

1.4.7 Other

2 Global Fraud Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Fraud Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 FICO

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Oracle

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 SAS Institute

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Dell EMC

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Fair Issac

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 BAE Systems

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 DXC Technology

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 SAP

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 ACI Worldwide

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Fraud Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Fiserv

3.12 ThreatMetrix

3.13 NICE Systems

3.14 Experian

3.15 LexisNexis

4 Global Fraud Analytics Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Fraud Analytics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fraud Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Fraud Analytics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Fraud Analytics

5 United States Fraud Analytics Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Fraud Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Fraud Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Fraud Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Fraud Analytics Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Fraud Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Fraud Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Fraud Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Fraud Analytics Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Fraud Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Fraud Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Fraud Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349