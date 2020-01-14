Global Aftershave Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
An aftershave is a lotion, gel, balm, powder, or liquid used mainly by men after they have finished shaving.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rise in popularity for male grooming products especially in emerging markets such as China and India. Increasing youth demand for aftershaves coupled with urbanization are the major trends for the regional market growth. Disposable razors are also expected to have a larger market growth in near future owing to their widespread usage for shaving. Furthermore, European market owing to the large concentration of private and designer label brands in toiletries market is also contributing to the significant rise in market revenue.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Old Spice
Global Gillette
Axe
Crabtree & Evelyn
Brut
Hugo Boss
Calvin Klein
Tommy Hilfiger
The global Aftershave market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Aftershave market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Aftershave in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Aftershave in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Aftershave market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Aftershave market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Aftershaves
Colognes
Post-shave cosmetics
Market size by End User
Young Man
Old Man
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Aftershave market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Aftershave market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Aftershave companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Aftershave submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aftershave market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aftershave Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Aftershave Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Aftershaves
1.4.3 Colognes
1.4.4 Post-shave cosmetics
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Aftershave Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Young Man
1.5.3 Old Man
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Old Spice
11.1.1 Old Spice Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Old Spice Aftershave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Old Spice Aftershave Products Offered
11.1.5 Old Spice Recent Development
11.2 Global Gillette
11.2.1 Global Gillette Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Global Gillette Aftershave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Global Gillette Aftershave Products Offered
11.2.5 Global Gillette Recent Development
11.3 Axe
11.3.1 Axe Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Axe Aftershave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Axe Aftershave Products Offered
11.3.5 Axe Recent Development
11.4 Crabtree & Evelyn
11.4.1 Crabtree & Evelyn Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Crabtree & Evelyn Aftershave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Crabtree & Evelyn Aftershave Products Offered
11.4.5 Crabtree & Evelyn Recent Development
11.5 Brut
11.5.1 Brut Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Brut Aftershave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Brut Aftershave Products Offered
11.5.5 Brut Recent Development
11.6 Hugo Boss
11.6.1 Hugo Boss Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Hugo Boss Aftershave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Hugo Boss Aftershave Products Offered
11.6.5 Hugo Boss Recent Development
11.7 Calvin Klein
11.7.1 Calvin Klein Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Calvin Klein Aftershave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Calvin Klein Aftershave Products Offered
11.7.5 Calvin Klein Recent Development
11.8 Tommy Hilfiger
11.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Aftershave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Aftershave Products Offered
11.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development
Continued….
