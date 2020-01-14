Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

Aluminum curtain wall is a modular frame assembly arranged side-by-side and top-to-bottom interlocked relation. It has improved four corner joint construction providing more than adequate weather tightness. Alignment is provided for structurally connecting lower head rails in axially aligned relation. Aluminum curtain wall contains filler strip and lap strip that cooperate with the alignment to seal a gap and space presented between adjacent interlocked head and sill rails, thereby providing wearthertight four corner joint. Curtain walls consist of panels made up of different materials such as glass and metal. Metal curtain walls with aluminum panels are called aluminum curtain walls.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aluminum Curtain Wall capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aluminum Curtain Wall in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ponzio Srl

Alumil Aluminium Industry

EFCO Corporation

GUTMANN AG

HansenGroup

Kawneer Company

HUECK System

Aluplex

Alutech

Enclos Corporation

Heroal

Kalwall Corporation

Reynaers

Tubelite

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a significant market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 10.0% over the forecast period. The region includes developing nations, such as India, China, and Japan, whose rate of development is faster than most other developing nations in the world. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for nearly half of the global construction industry by 2020. A healthy spread of construction activity supports the stability of the Asian markets, along with government intervention enhancing a majority of projects for infrastructure development.

Developed regions, such as Europe and North America, are expected to witness moderate growth from 2017 to 2025. The regions accounted for over 40% of the total market share in 2016. The growth in the regions can be attributed to increasing disposable income, growing construction spending, and the steady demand for sustainable curtain walls for reducing pollution and enhancing moisture resistance in high precipitation areas.

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Curtain Wall.

This report researches the worldwide Aluminum Curtain Wall market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aluminum Curtain Wall breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Breakdown Data by Type

Stick-built

Semi-unitized

Unitized

Aluminum Curtain Wall Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

Aluminum Curtain Wall Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aluminum Curtain Wall Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aluminum Curtain Wall capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Aluminum Curtain Wall manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

