GLOBAL CHLORINE MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Chlorine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Chlorine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Chlorine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chlorine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Dow Chemical
BASF SE
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Ineos Group
Olin Corporation
PPG Industries
Tata Chemicals Limited
Tosoh Corporation
Hanwha Chemical
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Mercury Cell Process
Membrane Cell Process
Diaphragm Process
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Water Treatment Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Chemical Industry
Paper and Pulp Industry
Others
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Key Stakeholders
Chlorine Manufacturers
Chlorine Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Chlorine Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Chlorine Market Research Report 2018
1 Chlorine Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chlorine
1.2 Chlorine Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Chlorine Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Chlorine Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Mercury Cell Process
1.2.3 Membrane Cell Process
1.2.5 Diaphragm Process
Others
1.3 Global Chlorine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Chlorine Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Water Treatment Industry
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Paper and Pulp Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Chlorine Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Chlorine Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Chlorine (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Chlorine Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Chlorine Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
….
7 Global Chlorine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Dow Chemical
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Dow Chemical Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 BASF SE
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 BASF SE Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Ineos Group
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Ineos Group Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Olin Corporation
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Olin Corporation Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 PPG Industries
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 PPG Industries Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Tata Chemicals Limited
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Tata Chemicals Limited Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Tosoh Corporation
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Tosoh Corporation Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Hanwha Chemical
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Chlorine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Hanwha Chemical Chlorine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
