GLOBAL CHLORINE MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Chlorine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Chlorine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Chlorine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chlorine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dow Chemical

BASF SE

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Ineos Group

Olin Corporation

PPG Industries

Tata Chemicals Limited

Tosoh Corporation

Hanwha Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mercury Cell Process

Membrane Cell Process

Diaphragm Process

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Water Treatment Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

Others

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Chlorine Manufacturers

Chlorine Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Chlorine Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

