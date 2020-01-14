GLOBAL CONCENTRATED SOLAR POWER (CSP) MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, GLOBAL TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY & FORECAST 2018 TO 2023
Concentrated solar power (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
CSP even though is an old technology has not seen any big advancements in terms of innovation. Scalability and Complex operations have always restrained the adoption of this system, these factors have redirected the investments to PV systems which can be employed anywhere. But high cost and need for around the clock solar power is helping CSP technology grow at a fast pace. Many large power corporations are expected to make heavy investments so as to meet the increasing demand for CSP market. Solar power being one of the primary renewable source CSP industry is expected to see massive increase in demand in future.
The worldwide market for Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BrightSource Energy
Solar Millennium AG
Abengoa
Areva
Siemens
Acciona Energy
ESolar
SolarReserve
Schott
Wilson Solarpower
Cool Earth
Novatec
Lointek
NextEra Energy Resources
Shams Power
ZED Solar
Absolicon
Rioglass Solar
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems
Tower-type Solar Power Tower Systems
Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Generate Electricity
Industrial Heating
Other
