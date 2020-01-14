Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Phenylketonuria (PKU) market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an inborn error of metabolism that results in decreased metabolism of the amino acid phenylalanine. Untreated PKU can lead to intellectual disability, seizures, behavioral problems, and mental disorder. It may also result in a musty smell and lighter skin. Babies born to mothers who have poorly treated PKU may have heart problems, a small head, and low birth weight.
Biomarin
Vitaflo
Mead Johnson
Nutricia
Cambrooke
Dr. Sch?r
Prominmetabolics
PKU Perspectives
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Medications
Supplements
Others
By Application
Household
Hospital
Others
