Hemp Fiber Market Research Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022
Hemp is traditionally known as a fiber plant, and two kinds of fibers are derived from the hemp plant’s stalk. They are long (bast fibers) and the short (core fibers). The long, strong bast fibers are similar in length to soft wood fibers and are very low in lignin content (lignin is the “glue” that holds plants together). The short core fibers are more similar to hard wood fibers.
The global Hemp Fiber market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2011-2017. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hemp Fiber by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Long (bast) fibers
Short (core) fibers
Others
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
HempFlax
Cavac Biomatériaux
BaFa
Hemp Planet
Dunagro
American Hemp
Hempline
Hemp Inc
CaVVaS
Shanxi Greenland Textile
YAK Technology
Shenyangbeijiang
Tianyouhemp
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Textiles
Pulp & Paper
Composite materials
Regions Covered in Hemp Fiber Market are:-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
