Hernia Repair Devices Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2015 to 2021

Hernia refers to the projection of a viscus or part of a viscus through an abnormal opening in the walls of its containing cavity. As compared to others, hernia is more common is geriatric population. Hernia may be of many types depending on its location, such as femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, paraumbilical hernia, epigastric hernia, lumber hernia and others. Different approaches may be followed for treatment of different type of hernia. Surgery is commonly recommended for treatment of most types of hernias. It is done to prevent complications such as obstruction of bowel or strangulation of tissue. Hernia repair devices refer to the medical devices that are used of treatment of hernia. The global hernia repair devices market is growing at a significant rate due to increase in the hernia cases and growing awareness for the same. On the basis of products and segments, the hernia repair devices market can be segmented into polymers, biologic materials, surgical instruments, endoscopy equipment and prosthetic mesh. On the basis of procedures, the hernia repair devices market can be segmented into open-tension repair, tension repair laproscopic tension-free repair and others.

North America dominates the global hernia repair devices market due to increasing prevalence of hernia disorder cases and improved healthcare facilities in the region. In addition, government initiatives and more awareness among the people are some of the major factors driving the hernia repair devices market. Asia, followed by Europe, is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in hernia repair devices market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing hernia repair devices markets in Asian region. This is due to large investment by various major companies in these countries. Some of the key driving forces for hernia repair devices market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, rising government funding and improvement in the healthcare facilities.

Some of the various factors driving the global hernia repair devices market are increasing geriatric population and rising demand for advanced biologic meshes. In addition, increased adoption of tension-free hernia repair procedures and growing awareness for availability of different hernia repair devices are driving the global hernia repair devices market. However, high cost involved and lack of skilled professionals are some of the major factors restraining the global hernia repair devices market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for global hernia repair devices market. In addition, growing awareness and innovation of some new type of medications with better efficiency are expected to offer good opportunity for global hernia repair devices market. Some of the recent trends that have been observed in the global hernia repair devices market include shifting focus towards composite mesh. In addition, it has been observed that companies dealing with hernia repair devices are involved in mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major companies dealing in the global hernia repair devices market are B.Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Inc. and Covidien Plc. Some other companies having significant presence in the global hernia repair devices market are C. R. Bard, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Life Cell Corporation, Olympus Corporation and W.L.Gore & Associates.

