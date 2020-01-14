Hoverboard Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
The hoverboard is a battery-operated, self-balancing device, which is mainly used for recreational activities and personal mobility. Hoverboard has made significant advancement after the first-generation hoverboards were released in 2014. The advanced features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, GPS system, integrating hoverboard with smartphones, etc. are being added in hoverboards.
The formation of trade alliance by Chinese hoverboard manufacturers is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In China, over 100 Chinese hoverboard manufacturers have introduced trade association called the Hoverboard Industry Alliance in 2017. The objective of this alliance is mainly to work with the organizations that set safety standards for hoverboard and patents in the US, China, and other countries. This will help hoverboard manufacturers to get assistance on UL certification on exporting hoverboards to the US that is required by most of the US retailers. Moreover, this alliance also communicates constantly with UL and CPSC to bring in and enforce safety standards. The formation of this alliance will offer guidance to the Chinese hoverboard manufacturers to meet the stringent safety norms and raise the sales of their products.
The global Hoverboard market is valued at 1700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the
Hoverboard market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Hoverboard in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hoverboard in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Hoverboard market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hoverboard market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Swagtron
Airwheel
Razor Hovertrax
IO HAWK
Megawheels
Market size by Product
Compact-Size
Mid-Size
Full-Size
Market size by End User
Recreational Activities
Personal Mobility Device
Business Purposes
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
