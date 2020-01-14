Human Capital Management (HCM) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

HCM solutions refer to application and services, which help organizations to manage and maintain their workforce efficiently

One trend in the market is emergence of cloud-computing services. The emergence of cloud-computing services is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. Organizations are steadily demanding for cloud storage for storing critical information at cheap rates, while enabling the central administration to control the resources and HR activities.

One driver in the market is demand for automated recruitment processes. The growing demand for automated recruitment processes to be one of the primary growth factors for the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. The software shortlists candidates, sends interview invitations, and confirms interview slots, and reduces the overall time, effort, and cost of the process.

The Americas is the major revenue contributor to the HR management system throughout the forecast period. The market witnesses’ steady growth in the region due to growing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions.

In 2018, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size was 12600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management (HCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Capital Management (HCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ceridian HCM

Oracle

SAP

Ultimate Software

Workday

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core HR

Talent

Workforce

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Core HR

1.4.3 Talent

1.4.4 Workforce

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Hospitality

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size

2.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Human Capital Management (HCM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Human Capital Management (HCM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ceridian HCM

12.1.1 Ceridian HCM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Introduction

12.1.4 Ceridian HCM Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ceridian HCM Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 Ultimate Software

12.4.1 Ultimate Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Introduction

12.4.4 Ultimate Software Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ultimate Software Recent Development

12.5 Workday

12.5.1 Workday Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Introduction

12.5.4 Workday Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Workday Recent Development

