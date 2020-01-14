ICE ACRYLIC ACID MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Ice Acrylic Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ice Acrylic Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Arkema

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Hexion

Sasol

Formosa Plastics

Taixing Jurong Chemical

Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Sanmu Group

Shandong kaitai petrochemical

CNOOC

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ice Acrylic Acid 》99.0%

Glacial Acrylic Acid 》99.5%

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Detergent Industry

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Ice Acrylic Acid Market Research Report 2018

1 Ice Acrylic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ice Acrylic Acid

1.2 Ice Acrylic Acid Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Ice Acrylic Acid Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Ice Acrylic Acid Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Ice Acrylic Acid 》99.0%

1.2.4 Glacial Acrylic Acid 》99.5%

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Ice Acrylic Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ice Acrylic Acid Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Water Treatment Industry

1.3.4 Detergent Industry

1.4 Global Ice Acrylic Acid Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Ice Acrylic Acid Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Ice Acrylic Acid (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Ice Acrylic Acid Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Ice Acrylic Acid Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global Ice Acrylic Acid Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Ice Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF Ice Acrylic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 DOW

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Ice Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 DOW Ice Acrylic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Nippon Shokubai

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Ice Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Ice Acrylic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Ice Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Arkema Ice Acrylic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Ice Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 LG Chem Ice Acrylic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Ice Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Ice Acrylic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Idemitsu Kosan

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Ice Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Idemitsu Kosan Ice Acrylic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Hexion

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Ice Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Hexion Ice Acrylic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..



