Immuno-Oncology Global Market Requirements, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Immuno-Oncology Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers.

Scope of the Report:

The global Immuno-Oncology market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Immuno-Oncology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Immuno-Oncology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Immuno-Oncology market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amgen, Inc

AstraZeneca, Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis International AG

AbbVie

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

EMD Serono

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Prometheus Therapeutics & Diagnostics

Aduro BioTech

Galena Biopharma

Bavarian Nordic

Celldex Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Incyte

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

Cancer Vaccines

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3532989-global-cable-testing-and-certification-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Market segment by Application, split into

Cable manufacturers

Utility providers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cable Testing and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cable Testing and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3532989-global-cable-testing-and-certification-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Low Voltage

1.4.3 Medium Voltage

1.4.4 High Voltage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Cable manufacturers

1.5.3 Utility providers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cable Testing and Certification Market Size

2.2 Cable Testing and Certification Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cable Testing and Certification Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cable Testing and Certification Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

12.1.1 Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction

12.1.4 Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Recent Development

12.2 Dekra

12.2.1 Dekra Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction

12.2.4 Dekra Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Dekra Recent Development

12.3 British Approvals Service for Cables (Basec)

12.3.1 British Approvals Service for Cables (Basec) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction

12.3.4 British Approvals Service for Cables (Basec) Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 British Approvals Service for Cables (Basec) Recent Development

12.4 SGS

12.4.1 SGS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction

12.4.4 SGS Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SGS Recent Development

12.5 Tüv Rheinland

12.5.1 Tüv Rheinland Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction

12.5.4 Tüv Rheinland Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Tüv Rheinland Recent Development

12.6 Bureau Veritas

12.6.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction

12.6.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

12.7 Intertek

12.7.1 Intertek Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction

12.7.4 Intertek Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Intertek Recent Development

Continued…….