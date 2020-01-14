Immuno-Oncology Global Market Requirements, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Immuno-Oncology Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database
Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers.
Scope of the Report:
The global Immuno-Oncology market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Immuno-Oncology.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Immuno-Oncology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Immuno-Oncology market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Amgen, Inc
AstraZeneca, Plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Celgene Corporation
Eli Lilly and Company
Merck & Co.
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Johnson & Johnson
Novartis International AG
AbbVie
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
EMD Serono
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Prometheus Therapeutics & Diagnostics
Aduro BioTech
Galena Biopharma
Bavarian Nordic
Celldex Therapeutics
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
Incyte
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Monoclonal Antibodies
Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy
Cancer Vaccines
CAR-T Cell Therapy
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitals
Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3532989-global-cable-testing-and-certification-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
Market segment by Application, split into
Cable manufacturers
Utility providers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cable Testing and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cable Testing and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3532989-global-cable-testing-and-certification-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Low Voltage
1.4.3 Medium Voltage
1.4.4 High Voltage
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Cable manufacturers
1.5.3 Utility providers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cable Testing and Certification Market Size
2.2 Cable Testing and Certification Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cable Testing and Certification Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cable Testing and Certification Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Underwriters Laboratories (UL)
12.1.1 Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction
12.1.4 Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Recent Development
12.2 Dekra
12.2.1 Dekra Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction
12.2.4 Dekra Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Dekra Recent Development
12.3 British Approvals Service for Cables (Basec)
12.3.1 British Approvals Service for Cables (Basec) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction
12.3.4 British Approvals Service for Cables (Basec) Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 British Approvals Service for Cables (Basec) Recent Development
12.4 SGS
12.4.1 SGS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction
12.4.4 SGS Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SGS Recent Development
12.5 Tüv Rheinland
12.5.1 Tüv Rheinland Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction
12.5.4 Tüv Rheinland Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tüv Rheinland Recent Development
12.6 Bureau Veritas
12.6.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction
12.6.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
12.7 Intertek
12.7.1 Intertek Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cable Testing and Certification Introduction
12.7.4 Intertek Revenue in Cable Testing and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Intertek Recent Development
Continued…….
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)