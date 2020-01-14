In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market to Develop Rapidly by 2017 – 2025

Toxicity testing is a scientific analysis to identify the potential toxicity of new compounds at an early stage during drug discovery and drug development process. In vitro toxicity is done to study for availability of certain toxins in useful elements such as therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals and food additives. In addition, In vitro toxicity test is also done to confirm lack of toxicity. In vitro toxicity testing provides useful data information to clarify toxicity generation and its mechanism and enables to save the time by eliminating toxicological elements in the early phase of drug discovery process. In vitro toxicity testing allows for potential optimization of the concentration ranges in regards to toxic doses.

Increasing in R & D procedures which require in vitro toxicity testing and adoption of technological advancement leads to significant growth of the market. Moreover, government has also taken initiatives including opposition to animal testing laws and increasing government funding are owing to tremendous growth of In vitro testing market globally. However, on the other hand lack of predictive ability and in vitro model are the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

In vitro toxicity testing market can be segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, application, method, dose, end users and geography. By type, the market include ADME (pharmacokinetics) , dose and toxic substance. By product, the market is segmented into assay, reagents and lab ware and services. The assays segment is further classified as a cell based ELISA and western blots, bacterial toxicity assay, enzyme toxicity assay, receptor binding assay and tissue culture assay. Furthermore, market is segmented on the basis of technology which includes high throughput technology, Cell culture technology, and molecular imaging and OMICS technology. The application segments are systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, skin sensitization and irritation, neurotoxicity, dermal toxicity, ocular toxicity and organ toxicity The method segments includes biochemical, in silico methods and ex vivo model. On the basis of dose segmentation market includes threshold response and dose response. By end users the market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry diagnostics, cosmetics and household products, food industry and chemical industry.

In silico method and In vitro models has been observed as a recent trends in the In vitro toxicity testing market which are expected to witness substantial growth in the near future, due to their rapid adoption and technological advancement. Moreover, due to increase in the focus on reduction of drug development cost, ADME-Toxicology testing is projected to grow in the coming years. Additionally, Cell-Based Assays is expected to gain more market value in the near future as it becomes notable trend in the every phase of the drug discovery process especially through High Throughput Screening.

In terms of geography, In vitro toxicity testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among geographical regions, North America and Europe are the largest market for in vitro toxicity testing market due to rising in the demand for In vitro technologies and their easy adoption, increase in innovation of drugs, rising collaboration between foreign pharmaceutical companies and local research laboratories. However, increase in the awareness of in vitro technologies and government support other regions such as Asia Pacific, and rest of the world are expected to offer good opportunities for the global market of in-vitro toxicity testing.

In vitro toxicity testing market is a highly fragmented owing to the involvement of many recognized as well as emerging players in this industry. Some of the major players involved in the market Agilent Technologies, Alere, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad, Bio Reliance (Sigma Aldrich), Cyprotex PLC, Dassault Systèmes, GE Healthcare and Quest Diagnostics etc.