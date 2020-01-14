IoT in Agriculture 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

Description:-

The Internet of Things (IoT) has the capability to transform the world we live in. The application of technology like IoT in agriculture could have the greatest impact.

Scope of the Report:

The global IoT in Agriculture market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IoT in Agriculture.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IoT in Agriculture market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IoT in Agriculture market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AGCO

John Deere

DeLaval

Afimilk

Trimble

Raven Industries

Topcon Positioning Systems

Hexagon Agriculture

Ag Leader Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sensing

Communication

Cloud Computing

Data Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Precision Crop Farming

Indoor Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Aquaculture

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 IoT in Agriculture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT in Agriculture

1.2 Classification of IoT in Agriculture by Types

1.2.1 Global IoT in Agriculture Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global IoT in Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Sensing

1.2.4 Communication

1.2.5 Cloud Computing

1.2.6 Data Management

1.3 Global IoT in Agriculture Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT in Agriculture Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Precision Crop Farming

1.3.3 Indoor Farming

1.3.4 Livestock Monitoring

1.3.5 Aquaculture

1.4 Global IoT in Agriculture Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global IoT in Agriculture Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IoT in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IoT in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IoT in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IoT in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IoT in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of IoT in Agriculture (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AGCO

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IoT in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AGCO IoT in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 John Deere

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IoT in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 John Deere IoT in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 DeLaval

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IoT in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DeLaval IoT in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Afimilk

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IoT in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Afimilk IoT in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Trimble

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IoT in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Trimble IoT in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Raven Industries

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IoT in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Raven Industries IoT in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Topcon Positioning Systems

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 IoT in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Topcon Positioning Systems IoT in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

