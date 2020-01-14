IoT in Oil and Gas Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2024

Description:-

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical objects that use sensors and APIs to connect and exchange data over the Internet. IoT is helping the oil and gas companies in attaining global presence.

Scope of the Report:

The global IoT in Oil and Gas market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IoT in Oil and Gas.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IoT in Oil and Gas market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IoT in Oil and Gas market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

C3

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Schlumberger

General Electric

Honeywell

Telit

Rockwell Automation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sensing

Communication

Cloud Computing

Data Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fleet and Asset Management

Pipeline Monitoring

Preventive Maintenance

Security Management

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

