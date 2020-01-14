Li-Fi Technology Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Description:-

Li-Fi is a technology for wireless communication between devices using light to transmit data and position.

Scope of the Report:

The global Li-Fi Technology market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Li-Fi Technology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Li-Fi Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Li-Fi Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PureLiFi

Signify

OLEDCOMM

Acuity Brands

Firefly LiFi

Panasonic

Samsung

Apple

Qualcomm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LEDs

Microcontrollers

Photodetectors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Li-Fi Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Li-Fi Technology

1.2 Classification of Li-Fi Technology by Types

1.2.1 Global Li-Fi Technology Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Li-Fi Technology Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 LEDs

1.2.4 Microcontrollers

1.2.5 Photodetectors

1.3 Global Li-Fi Technology Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Li-Fi Technology Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Li-Fi Technology Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Li-Fi Technology Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Li-Fi Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Li-Fi Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Li-Fi Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Li-Fi Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Li-Fi Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Li-Fi Technology (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PureLiFi

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Li-Fi Technology Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PureLiFi Li-Fi Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Signify

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Li-Fi Technology Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Signify Li-Fi Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 OLEDCOMM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Li-Fi Technology Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OLEDCOMM Li-Fi Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Acuity Brands

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Li-Fi Technology Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Acuity Brands Li-Fi Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Firefly LiFi

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Li-Fi Technology Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Firefly LiFi Li-Fi Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Panasonic

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Li-Fi Technology Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Panasonic Li-Fi Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Samsung

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Li-Fi Technology Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Samsung Li-Fi Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Apple

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Li-Fi Technology Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Apple Li-Fi Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Qualcomm

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Li-Fi Technology Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Qualcomm Li-Fi Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

