Malawi Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth Analysis, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Malawi Telecommunications (MTL), ACL, Bharti Airtel | 2019-2023

Executive summary 2. Key statistics 3. Country overview 4. Telecommunications market 4.1 Market analysis 5. Regulatory environment 5.1 Malawi Communications Act 1998 5.2 Malawi Communications Act 2016 5.3 ICT Policy 6. Fixed network operators 6.1 Malawi Telecommunications (MTL) 6.2 Access Communications 7. Telecommunications infrastructure 7.1 Overview of the national telecom network 7.2 International infrastructure

Malawi's network operators adjust to SIM card registration deadline. Malawi is one of the world's least developed and poorest countries globally and has suffered from inconsistent economic growth in recent years. Businesses endured high inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency in 2015 and 2016, though the economy has since rebounded, with GDP expected to have grown 3.5% in 2018, and the currency has stabilized. These factors have enabled telecom operators to fund network upgrades, with the result that considerable investment has been channeled into fixed-line and mobile infrastructure upgrades in recent years. Mobile penetration remains low in comparison to the regional average and so there are considerable opportunities for further growth, particularly in the mobile broadband sector. TMN was the first operator to launch an LTE-A service, followed by Airtel Malawi in January 2018. The market remains a duopoly between these two operators given the failure of G-Mobile and Celcom Malawi to launch services. However, there is expectation that Lacell Private (operating under the Smart Mobile brand) will provide some competition and encourage a reduction in end-user prices. In a bid to discourage crime the regulator has imposed SIM card registration, effective for all new cards since July 2018.To encourage additional market competition, the government has followed in the footsteps of several of its neighbors and introduced a converged licensing regime which allows the two fixed-line operators, Malawi Telecommunications (MTL) and Access Communications (ACL) to enter the mobile market as well. The converged licensing regime was revised and came into force in September 2016. The internet sector is reasonably competitive, with about 50 licensed ISPs, though the limited availability and high cost of international bandwidth has held back growth and kept broadband access prices among the highest in the region. DSL services are available. The incumbent in late 2017 closed down the CDMA network, while the WiMAX component was closed down in early 2018. A national fibre backbone is nearing completion, while the country recently gained access to international submarine fibre optic cables via a transit link from neighboring countries.New SIM cards required registration process; Airtel Malawi launches LTE services; Mobile Termination Rates begin glide path reduction through to 2020; MTL switches off its CDMA network; World Bank provides $72.4 million to help Malawi engage in the digital economy; Regulators of Zambia and Malawi sign MoU related to cooperative efforts in the telecom and broadcasting sectors; TNM boasts 46% increase in net profit for H1 2018; TNM launches LTE-A services; National Fibre Backbone Project nears completion; Reserve Bank of Malawi reports on m-payment progress; Regulator develops Universal Access Fund (UAF) to deliver mobile services to rural areas; White space spectrum trials to increase broadband availability; Report updates include recent market developments, operator data to Q2 2018.Malawi Telecommunications (MTL), Access Communications (ACL), Bharti Airtel (Zain, Celtel), Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), G-Mobile (GAIN), Celcom, ESCOM, MalawiNet, MTL Online, Skyband, Globe Internet, Broadmax, Burco.