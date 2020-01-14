Marine Big Data Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
In 2018, the global Marine Big Data market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Marine Big Data status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Big Data development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3646768-global-marine-big-data-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Teradata
Oceanwise
Splunk
BMT Group
AIMS
BigOceanData
Avenca Limited
Ocean Networks Canada
MarineFIND
Datameer
Databricks
Nautical Control Solutions
Intertrust Technologies Corporation
Open Ocean
Smart Ocean
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Collection Data Discovery & Visualization
Data Management
Data Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Marine Protected Area
Fishery
Offshore Construction
Dredging
Harbor
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Marine Big Data status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Marine Big Data development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Marine Big Data Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Data Collection Data Discovery & Visualization
1.4.3 Data Management
1.4.4 Data Analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Marine Big Data Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Marine Protected Area
1.5.3 Fishery
1.5.4 Offshore Construction
1.5.5 Dredging
1.5.6 Harbor
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Teradata
12.1.1 Teradata Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.1.4 Teradata Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Teradata Recent Development
12.2 Oceanwise
12.2.1 Oceanwise Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.2.4 Oceanwise Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oceanwise Recent Development
12.3 Splunk
12.3.1 Splunk Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.3.4 Splunk Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Splunk Recent Development
12.4 BMT Group
12.4.1 BMT Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.4.4 BMT Group Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BMT Group Recent Development
12.5 AIMS
12.5.1 AIMS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.5.4 AIMS Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AIMS Recent Development
12.6 BigOceanData
12.6.1 BigOceanData Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.6.4 BigOceanData Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 BigOceanData Recent Development
12.7 Avenca Limited
12.7.1 Avenca Limited Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.7.4 Avenca Limited Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Avenca Limited Recent Development
12.8 Ocean Networks Canada
12.8.1 Ocean Networks Canada Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.8.4 Ocean Networks Canada Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Ocean Networks Canada Recent Development
12.9 MarineFIND
12.9.1 MarineFIND Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.9.4 MarineFIND Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 MarineFIND Recent Development
12.10 Datameer
12.10.1 Datameer Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Marine Big Data Introduction
12.10.4 Datameer Revenue in Marine Big Data Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Datameer Recent Development
12.11 Databricks
12.12 Nautical Control Solutions
12.13 Intertrust Technologies Corporation
12.14 Open Ocean
12.15 Smart Ocean
Continued…
Enquiry For Buying [email protected]https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3646768-global-marine-big-data-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)