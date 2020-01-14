Mechanical Ventilators Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2015 to 2021

Mechanical ventilator is a device which is used in the management of patient’s breathing problems. It is the last choice for a patient who is suffering from breathing problems and cannot maintain adequate oxygenation to maintain life. Mechanical ventilators are mainly used in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), apnea, acute lung injury and hypoxemia.

Sometimes, the device is also known as ventilator, breathing machine or respirator. Usually, a patient is connected to the mechanical ventilator through a tube, known as endotracheal tube which is placed in the windpipe. Sometimes, patients can use mechanical ventilation that assists breathing through a mask and mouthpiece. However, this may not work in severe respiratory problems.

Based on type of pressure, mechanical ventilators are divided into two main types: positive pressure mechanical ventilators and negative pressure mechanical ventilators. Positive pressure mechanical ventilators involve air being pushed into the trachea of the patient. However, in negative pressure mechanical ventilators, the air is sucked inside the body.

The global mechanical ventilators market is segmented into critical care ventilator, neonatal ventilator and portable and transport ventilator. Critical care ventilator is the largest segment of the global mechanical ventilators market.

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3632

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global mechanical ventilators market. This is due to increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and improved reimbursement policies in the region. In addition, increased healthcare awareness is also supporting in growth of mechanical ventilators market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for mechanical ventilators followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, France, Germany and the U.K. holds major share of mechanical ventilators market. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global mechanical ventilators market. This is due to increasing awareness among people about various acute and chronic respiratory diseases in the region. Several government associations have launched various programs to raise awareness among people about respiratory diseases. Improving healthcare infrastructure has also fueled the growth of mechanical ventilators market in the region. Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing mechanical ventilators markets in Asia.

In recent time, increasing number of geriatric populations is key driver for the global mechanical ventilators market. Geriatric patients require long-term ventilation for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases which increases the demand of mechanical ventilators. Increasing prevalence of COPD and technological innovations in the field of positive pressure airway devices are also contributing in the growth of global mechanical ventilators market.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3632

However, high capital requirement is key restraint for the global mechanical ventilators market. In addition, risks associated with mechanical ventilation procedures also hamper growth of the market. For instance, the endotracheal tube in the windpipe makes it easier for bacteria to get into the lungs which develop infection, known as pneumonia. Moreover, mechanical ventilators push air into the lung. It may expand lung and injure it.

Some of the major companies operating in the global mechanical ventilators market are Teleflex Incorporated, Acoma Medical Industry Co., Ltd., Bunnell, Inc., Bio-Medical Devices International, Inc., Dräger Medical GmbH, Covidien PLC, GE Healthcare Ltd., Philips Respironics, Inc. and Maquet GmbH & Co. KG.