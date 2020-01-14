Mobile and Handheld Gaming Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Global Mobile and Handheld Gaming Market
The mantra ‘Innovate or die’ could hardly be more apt than for the global mobile and handheld gaming market. It is absolutely essential to focus on the latest technologies such as wearables, game stream or VR headsets to entice customers. A number of devices including head trackers, motion sensing devices, color detection, artificial intelligence and sound sensing are but a few of the trends that should shape the mobile and handheld gaming market in the days to come.
Virtual reality and augmented reality are widely considered to be the next big thing in the global mobile and handheld gaming market during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
NVIDIA
Microsoft
Ubisoft Entertainment
King
Supercell
The Walt Disney
In 2018, the global Mobile and Handheld Gaming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile and Handheld Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile and Handheld Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
iOS
Android
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Handheld Game Consoles
Smartphone
Tablet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile and Handheld Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile and Handheld Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile and Handheld Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 iOS
1.4.3 Android
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile and Handheld Gaming Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Handheld Game Consoles
1.5.3 Smartphone
1.5.4 Tablet
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 NVIDIA
12.1.1 NVIDIA Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile and Handheld Gaming Introduction
12.1.4 NVIDIA Revenue in Mobile and Handheld Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 NVIDIA Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile and Handheld Gaming Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile and Handheld Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Ubisoft Entertainment
12.3.1 Ubisoft Entertainment Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile and Handheld Gaming Introduction
12.3.4 Ubisoft Entertainment Revenue in Mobile and Handheld Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ubisoft Entertainment Recent Development
12.4 King
12.4.1 King Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile and Handheld Gaming Introduction
12.4.4 King Revenue in Mobile and Handheld Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 King Recent Development
12.5 Supercell
12.5.1 Supercell Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile and Handheld Gaming Introduction
12.5.4 Supercell Revenue in Mobile and Handheld Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Supercell Recent Development
12.6 The Walt Disney
12.6.1 The Walt Disney Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile and Handheld Gaming Introduction
12.6.4 The Walt Disney Revenue in Mobile and Handheld Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 The Walt Disney Recent Development
Continued….
