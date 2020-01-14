Mobile Customer Relationship Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Mobile Customer Relationship Management Market

A mobile customer relationship management is an application that enables to keep track of customer relationship management activities via mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The idea behind mobile CRM is to gather all data regarding clients on mobile using CRM apps within the organization to give an integrated and complete view of each customer. It offers better customer service as it satisfies and anticipates customer due to complete and up-to-date customer database on mobile. The benefit of mobile CRM is it helps in increasing work capacity as its strategy optimizes all the process related to customer relationship management. Mobile CRM aids in improving overall sales performance and growth in productivity due to social and mobile enabled CRM.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce.com

Zoho

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

Sybase

Kony Solutions

Resco.net

Software AG

Repsly, Inc

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the mobile CRM market in the forecast period due to increase in usage of mobile services or platform for employees and clients in business. Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to be the emerging regions to contribute for maximum growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Mobile Customer Relationship Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Customer Relationship Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Customer Relationship Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Customer Relationship Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Customer Relationship Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

