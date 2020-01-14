Nepal Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth, Analysis, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Nepal Telecom; NDCL; United Telecom Ltd | 2023

WiseGuyReports.comreport has been added to its Research Database.The fixed broadband market finally gains momentum in Nepal. Over the years, efforts to expand the telecom sector in Nepal have met with many challenges. The fixed line market in Nepal remains underdeveloped. A major reason for this is due to the dominance of the mobile segment. Nepal Telecom (NT) has begun switching its existing PSTN landline service to an IP-based network in order to provide advanced voice, data and TV services over its upgraded fixed networks. The market is predicted to increase only slightly further over the next five years to 2023 as the mobile segment continues to grow for both voice and data/broadband usage. Fixed broadband penetration in Nepal remains very low mainly due to a limited number of fixed lines and the subsequent dominance of the mobile platform. Also, the declining number of fixed lines is restricting more widespread development of fixed broadband. However, the market has grown strongly over the past five years from a very small base. Over the next five years to 2023 strong growth is expected to continue. Fixed broadband penetration is predicted to reach 4.0% by 2023. The local government has a vision of a digital society, whereby 90% of the population will have access to broadband services by 2020. Nepal Telecom and China Telecom Global recently interconnected across Nepal’s northern border with Tibet via a mix of underground and all-dielectric self-supporting (ADSS) fibre-optic cabling.Nepal’s mobile market is now relatively developed and has experienced extraordinarily strong growth over the last six years. Slower growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023. The market will be constrained from higher growth due to very strong local competition and a fast maturing market. Nepal has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past six years driven by a rising level of 3G and 4G mobile subscribers. However, the mobile broadband market is still at an early stage of development with penetration well below most other Asian countries. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023.Nepal has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years. Strong growth in mobile broadband is predicted over the next five years to 2022. Nepal’s mobile market is now relatively developed and has experienced extraordinarily strong growth over the last six years. The local government has a vision of a digital society, whereby 90% of the population will have access to broadband services by 2020. Nepal Telecom (NT) has begun switching its existing PSTN landline service to an IP-based networkNepal Telecom; NDCL; United Telecom Ltd (UTL); Ncell; TeliaSonera; STM Telecom; Nepal Satellite Telecom Pvt Ltd (NSTPL); Smart Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL).4.1 Market overview and analysis 4.2 Regional Asian Market Comparison5.1 Regulatory authority 5.2 Telecommunications Policy 1999 5.3 Telecommunications Policy 20046.1 Major operators 6.2 Nepal Telecom 6.3 United Telecom Ltd (UTL)7.1 Overview of the national telecom network 7.2 Fixed line statistics and market forecast 7.3 Fibre networks